× Showers may wash out Memorial Day plans, parades

So far, the Memorial Day Holiday weekend has been ‘mostly’ dry. For today, the actual holiday, it looks to be wet. Scattered showers are approaching from the west, and for the morning and afternoon periods, expect rain more on than off, impacting memorial services and barbecues across the state.

Here is the list of cancellations.

Highs, thanks to thick clouds, are cooler than usual for late May, topping out only in the upper 50s. This sets off an unstable week, with more rain for Wednesday and Friday, before clearing out by next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Periods of rain and showers, cool. High: upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day or night storm. High: 75-80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri