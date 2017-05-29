Unsettled weather expected for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will fall heavily at times during the day today, with cloudy and cool conditions even when it's not raining. By this afternoon, the rain will gradually taper off, leading to drier conditions by this evening. In terms of rain amounts, it doesn't look all that impressive (generally .1" to .5"), but the timing isn't great.

Tonight we'll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s.

Then it's back to work we go, and the forecast will remain quite unsettled.

Lots of clouds will greet us Tuesday, but with a hint of sunshine late in the day, temperatures will warm up closer to the norms for late May. The highs should be in the low to mid 70s, but will be shooting for 70 – an improvement from Monday, but still lagging.

Some scattered showers return overnight, with more rain set for the end of the week. The good news – temps continue to rise, and the weekend, right now, looks dry.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 66-72.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day or night storm. High: 75-80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for a shower/thunderstorm. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

