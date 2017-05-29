× State police give out over 600 speeding tickets so far over Memorial Day weekend

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police are out in full force this Memorial Day weekend. They’re focused on drunk driving violations, aggressive and distracted drivers and speeding.

They’ve been patrolling highways and roads across the state in both marked and unmarked police cruisers since midnight on Friday.

As of 7:30 Monday morning, state police have handed out 631 tickets for speeding and 634 tickets for not wearing a seat belt. Twenty-six people were arrested for DUI.

In all, 2,342 violations were issued during the time period. Those also cover unsafe lane changes, following another vehicle too closely, and distracted driving.

State police also remind drivers to abide by the state’s Move Over Law. That means slowing down for emergency vehicles, and moving over at least one lane if it is safe to do so.