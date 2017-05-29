Navy SEAL dies in parachuting accident during Fleet Week event in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —A U.S. Navy SEAL died in a parachuting incident Sunday after his parachute failed to open, causing him to fall into the Hudson River, according to PIX 11.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City. The man's parachute failed to open properly, he fell into the Hudson River and later died at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Local police first reported around 1 p.m. that Palisades Interstate Parkway police and New Jersey State police were responding to a "parachute incident" at Liberty State Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard then also confirmed they took part in a rescue operation in the vicinity of the Hudson River.

At first, military sources would only confirm the incident involved U.S. Navy personnel and occurred at a Fleet Week event.

The chute landed in the parking lot when a parachutist realized it would not open, and detached it so he would land in the Hudson River.

The parachutist, who was participating in a Fleet Week show, was recovered from the river. Officials later confirmed he died.

