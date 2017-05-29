WATCH: Video shows 10-year-old boy fall off California water slide

DUBLIN, CA — Opening Day at a new water park in Dublin, California, took a drastic turn Saturday after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from the water slide.

Fortunately, the boy did not fall from the top, but from the base of the slide.

“The wave took them over the edge of the catch basin,” said James Rodems, parks and community services director. “They rode that edge for a little bit and then they got scraped up on the cement.”

Rodems said the boy did not need an ambulance. He was treated and walked away with just scratches.

The incident put a damper on the opening day of the $43 million aquatic park. The slide is closed until the city finds out what went wrong.

“You want everything to go perfect but it’s an aquatics park,” said Rodems. “Pools are the highest risk functions that we use as a municipality.”

Rodems said that is one thing they’ll be looking at as the ride is now being examined by the manufacturer.