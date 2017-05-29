× West Haven man arrested for Clinton double-stabbing

CLINTON — Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened on River Road in Clinton Sunday night.

Police said that on Sunday, just before 8 p.m., they went to 28 River Road for a report of two people stabbed. The stabbing victims were treated and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were described as serious but not considered life-threatening.

Police said Anthony Magaraci, 56, of West Haven had taken off, along with a female companion, in a white VW Passat.

Police said the car and the suspects were found in Windsor, just off of Interstate 91. Windsor police arrested them without incident without incident. They were then taken to Clinton Police Headquarters for processing. The female passenger in Magaraci’s car wasn’t charged with any crime and was released. Magaraci was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Police said the victims are both 45-year-old white men but their names are being withheld by police.

Magaraci is currently being held on a $500,000 bail and will be arraigned at Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on Tuesday.