× Wolcott police confirm investigation into teacher mishandling PTO funds

WOLCOTT — Police confirmed Monday an investigation into the mishandling of PTO funds by a teacher.

Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens said his department is investigating allegations involving the mishandling of PTO funds at one of the elementary schools.The staff member under investigation is confirmed to have been an elementary school teacher. Stephens said the department is investigating and “will see where it leads.” The teacher has resigned according to Stephens.

Earlier Monday, Wolcott Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper emailed parents to let them know of an issue:

Hello Wolcott Families & Staff, I’d like to inform you, to the degree that I can, of a very serious matter for our school district. In the near future, you should expect to see press coverage of a matter involving one of our teachers. Because this is a personnel matter and also an active police investigation, I am not able to give you a full description but I do want to assure you of some important details: The matter in no way involves any threat to student safety or well-being. The matter in no way involves Board of Education funds. The matter did not have a negative impact on students’ work in the classroom. I realize that a message like this can be disconcerting but I want to assure you that the Board of Education, school administrators, the full staff, and I are committed to ensuring a safe, productive, and nurturing learning environment for all of our students. In partnership, Tony Gasper, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools