× Yard Goats strike out goes viral

BINGHAMPTON, NY — Well folks, this might be one for the ages!

It was on a Friday evening in New York, when Yard Goats third baseman Brian Fuentes stepped into the batters box. With the Yard Goats trailing the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a run with two outs in the top of the eighth, the Yard Goats were running out of chances.

Fuentes quickly fell behind with 1-2 count and then…it happened. Rumble Ponies right hander Corey Burns lost control of his pitch causing the ball to hit the grass and roll toward the first base line several feet away from home plate. Fuentes, still in the batters box, awkwardly and inexplicitly swung at a ball that was still live. Strike three! You’re out!

By the video, one can almost see the disbelief on Fuentes’s face along with the sheer sense of agony as the away team walks back to their dugout. One could only imagine the type of words Yard Goats manger Jerry Weinstein had to say. The Goats went on to lose the game 5-4.

What Fuentes wished he would never have to relive again, suddenly began to pop on YouTube and the popular Barstool Sports.

Safe to say with over 17,000 views on YouTube, Fuentes may never live this down.

Watch below to see the whole thing.