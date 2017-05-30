× Amity beats NFA in high school baseball, Berlin trounces Nonnewaug

WOODBRIDGE – The high school baseball tournament first round got under way Tuesday with the Class LL defending champion Amity Spartans hosted the Wildcats from Norwich Free Academy.

The game would be scoreless till the top of the third inning when the Wildcats scored to take a 1-0 lead but then in the bottom of the inning Amity would take control scoring four runs in the inning and they never looked back.

The Spartans would add six more runs as they would win 10-1 and will face Hamden Wednesday afternoon back at Amity High School.

The Berlin Redcoats hosted the Lawmen of Jonathan Law in the first round of the Class L softball tournament Tuesday night.

The Redcoats bats were red hot from the start as they would score four runs in the first inning. The bats never cooled off as they would add another seven runs as they win 11-1 and will face Nonnewaug Wednesday afternoon in round two.