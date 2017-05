Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

This past Saturday I was rear-ended by a lady who apparently was driving under the influence after leaving a BBQ. My car wasn't damaged that badly, but the impact was hard. In fact, her license plate number was "imprinted" onto my bumper. I refused medical treatment at the scene but since Sunday my neck has been increasingly sore. Can I go see a doctor even though I told the police officer I was ok at the scene?

Veronica