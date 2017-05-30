Best speeding ticket ever? DeLorean driver pulled over for doing 88 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A California DeLorean driver recently received a speeding ticket for going the exact speed that broke the space-time continuum in the classic “Back to the Future” movies.

Spencer White now has bragging rights.

He was driving on the 14 Freeway when he realized he was traveling at 85 mph.

“My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it,” White said.

“I was at 88 for about two seconds, and, immediately I saw a police officer behind me.”

White said both he and his mother started laughing when the officer told them how fast he was going.

“He’s even got this big grin on his face like he’s won the lottery,” White said of the officer.

The officer was so impressed that he let White take a photo of the marking on the radar gun.

“Because of the car and everything, it just was hilarious,” White said.

He said he didn’t actually travel through time because he didn’t have the flux capacitor on him and “was out of plutonium.”

White said he thought “for a second” that the officer would let him off with a warning, but he eventually handed White a ticket for about $400.

The "Back to the Future" enthusiast described it as “the dream ticket.”