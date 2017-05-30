× Bristol woman convicted of defrauding Medicaid of more than $200 thousand

BRISTOL — A Bristol woman has been convicted of her role in a scheme that defrauded Medicaid of more than $200,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a jury convicted 44-year-old Ronnette Brown, of Bristol, this month of 23 counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Brown faces up to 10 years on each health care fraud count, and up to five years on the conspiracy charge, when she’s sentenced Aug. 18.

Brown owned a social services business with offices in Bristol and Torrington. Between August 2010 and April 2014, authorities said Brown conspired with two others to bill Medicaid for psychotherapy services that were provided by unlicensed individuals or weren’t provided at all.

Brown denied the charges after she was indicted last year.