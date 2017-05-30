× Car crashes into Dunkin’ Donuts in Wolcott; 1 person injured

WOLCOTT — Police said a car crashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts building Tuesday morning.

Around 7:53 a.m., Wolcott police said they responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 1677 Meriden Road after reports of a car crashing into the front of the building. Police said one person was in the bathroom and sustained an injury.

Police said when they arrived, it was determined that Domenic Petro, Jr. 68 of Waterbury, was attempting to exit a parking space when he hit the building.

“He believed the 2015 Honda Civic he was operating was in reverse and it was actually in drive. The vehicle lurched over the front curbing and crashed into the front of the building penetrating an exterior wall. The impact from the vehicle intruded into a bathroom where a 45 year-old-male patron from Waterbury was injured,” said police.

Police said the person injured was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Petro refused medical treatment, according to police.

“The building inspector and fire marshal responded to the scene and the building was deemed to be safe and business was only temporarily suspended,” said police.

Petro was given a ticket for unsafe movement.