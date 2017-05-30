College Baseball: Yale, CCSU headed to NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Two Connecticut Division I college baseball programs are headed for the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils (36-20) received an automatic bid by winning the Northeast Conference Tournament on Sunday, which happened to be Charlie Hickey's 500th win as Central's head coach. The Blue Devils depart for the Fort Worth Regional where they will take on No. 1 TCU (42-16) on Friday at 9 p.m.

As for the No. 3 Yale Bulldogs (32-16), they are headed back into the big dance for the first time in 23 years after they defeated Penn to win the Ivy League Championship. Yale heads to Oregon where they will take on No. 2 Nebraska (35-20) Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

** All seeds are NCAA Tournament seedings**