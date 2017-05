HARTFORD — Silver Alert a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing in Hartford, has been cancelled.

Hartford police said Paige Prescod went missing from Hartford Monday. Police said Paige was taken by her mother, Khalilah French, 34, today.

Mother and child found safe. https://t.co/4EwkeAfBrL — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) May 30, 2017

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.