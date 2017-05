× I-84 westbound shut down after accident involving bus and a car

VERNON — Officials are saying that I-81 westbound in Vernon is shut down following an accident involving a bus and a car.

The accident happened between exits 66 and 67. The Vernon Fire Department has responded, as well as two ambulances.

Initial reports have that there was a vehicle in the median with heavy damage.

No word yet on any injuries.

Stay with FOX61 for any developments.