Look inside: Box truck strikes utility pole, car, building in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police said a box truck crashed into a pole, car and a building Tuesday morning

Farmington police said around 11:21 a.m., a box truck was traveling west on Route 4 near Knollwood Road when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, parked car and a building at 1426 Farmington Avenue.

Police said the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency while driving. No other injuries were reported and the crash is still under investigation.

Police ask if there are any witnesses, call Farmington police 860-675-2400.