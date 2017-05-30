Low income families speak against proposed healthcare cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Several Connecticut moms took time off from work Tuesday to speak at the state capitol. Although they are employed, they don’t have health insurance through their jobs.

They receive HUSKY A benefits from the state.

They joined advocates from the Medicaid Strategy Group and Connecticut Voices for Children for a press conference in the Legislative Office Building Tuesday morning to speak against proposed cuts to health care services.

“If there are lawmakers in the audience or listening in their offices and they can look at the faces of thousands of kids who have been helped because their parents had prenatal coverage and you can say, ‘I’m willing to gamble with your life because your parents are poor,’ then you probably don’t belong here,” said Sally Grossman, a Windsor mom who says HUSKY A coverage might have saved her son’s life.

In order to tackle the state’s budget crisis, Governor Malloy has proposed reducing HUSKY A income eligibility, which would cause almost 9,500 families to lose their coverage.

Governor Malloy said, “Right now, we have one of the richest offerings when it comes to HUSKY and quite frankly this is an issue that I’ve raised in the last two biennial budgets to no avail.”

He added the state could be seeing additional cuts depending on health care legislation passed in Washington, D.C.

“Anything that I would do to Medicaid or HUSKY would pale in comparison to what President Trump is trying to do quite frankly,” Governor Malloy said. Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut have plans that would maintain HUSKY A eligibility requirements, but would require a monthly fee for all participants.

Advocates say that fee could make health care unaffordable for some families.

Rachel Murray of Bridgewater said, “It’s not just laws. It’s people’s lives that are affected.”