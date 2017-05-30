× Man charged with murder following fatal shooting in Stratford

STRATFORD — A Stratford man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting Saturday night.

Stratford police charged Brandyn Ford, 24, with murder, weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to minors, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said “The warrant and arrest are the result of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by the Stratford Police Detective and Patrol Divisions.”

Police said around 6:50 p.m., a shooting occurred on Garibaldi Avenue. Police said Andrew Pettway, 27, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Ford is being held on a $1.5 million bond.