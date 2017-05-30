New Britain honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN – To honor our fallen soldiers, the city of New Britain gathered for a Memorial Day parade.

The Parade honors all veterans and members of the military who have served and are still serving our country.

New Britain sticks to tradition, holding the parade on May 30th, every year.

“It should be the most important day of the year,” Erik Barbieri, New Britain Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services said. “When you think about it, all the freedoms that we have its only possible for one reason and that’s for the people who have defended us in the past and who are defending us now.”

Barbieri said more than 75 organizations joined in on the parade which kicked off at Broad and Burritt streets, Tuesday.

The parade featured local veterans organizations, New Britain first responders, marching bands, and local youth organizations.

“It’s great to see the city of New Britain get together and celebrate something so special,” Jessica Ferreria said before she marched in the parade. “I came today to help cheer on the people to remember our veterans because it’s very important. My uncle was a veteran he died in 9/11.”

Honorary Marshal Rosario Lombardo spoke about the importance of being part of the day.

“I’m still alive, my friends are gone but we’re thinking about them right now,” Lombardo said. “Because of them the result is freedom.”

Lombardo served in the United States Army in World War II. He was awarded a bronze star.

“The only thing I remember is, that I was in a battle on a hill, and my rifle was disabled by the enemy fire I couldn’t use it, I went down the hill my buddy was wounded and I helped carry him off the hill,” he said.

90-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran Peter Spano also rode his decorated car in the parade and said the turnout meant a lot to him.