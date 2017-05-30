New London Boys and Girls Club kids spend a day with robots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- "It's more than just robots," says Jacky Kral.

She's a senior at the Southeast Connecticut Science and Technology School in New London. She's also a member of the New London robotics team.

On Tuesday, the group invited kids from the New London Boys and Girls club to spend a day learning about robotics.

Younger kids started off building cars from Legos. Next, they build small robots with minimal functions.

"For them to be exposed to something like this at a young age and see that and say wow, I can do that is so important," says Janet Farquhar, a leader of the robotics team.

At the end of the day, the team held a demonstration with their world renown robot that got second place in an international competition this season.

But teammates say their creation means a lot more to them than just nuts and bolts.

"This team is my family," says Kral.

The senior says she gained countless friends and mentors in her four years on the team.

"I can't even imagine high school would have been like without them," says Kral.

This event capped off the robotics season. All students say they're looking forward to January 1st when the next season begins.