Payless considers closing more locations, including 6 stores in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Payless Shoe Source is considering closing more stores in Connecticut after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a new bankruptcy filing, the company said it was negotiating the closure of dozens of retail stores, including the following stores in the state.

  • 194 Buckland Hills Dr  Manchester Ct
  • 35 Talcotville Rd  Vernon Rockville Ct
  • 38 Kane Street  West Hartford Ct
  • 495 Union St  Waterbury Ct
  • 950 Wolcott St  Waterbury Ct
  • 220 Rte 12 Unit 4  Groton Ct

In April,  the company announced the closing of the following stores in the state:

The company also announced in April that it was immediately closing nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.  It has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries, according to its website.

Payless is owned by two private equity groups, which bought the network of shoe stores in 2012.

 

