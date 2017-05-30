× Payless considers closing more locations, including 6 stores in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Payless Shoe Source is considering closing more stores in Connecticut after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a new bankruptcy filing, the company said it was negotiating the closure of dozens of retail stores, including the following stores in the state.

194 Buckland Hills Dr Manchester Ct

35 Talcotville Rd Vernon Rockville Ct

38 Kane Street West Hartford Ct

495 Union St Waterbury Ct

950 Wolcott St Waterbury Ct

220 Rte 12 Unit 4 Groton Ct

In April, the company announced the closing of the following stores in the state:

Waterbury Plaza Waterbury

Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield

Sand Hill Plaza Newtown

Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook

Strawberry Hill Shopping Center, Norwalk

The company also announced in April that it was immediately closing nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries, according to its website.

Payless is owned by two private equity groups, which bought the network of shoe stores in 2012.