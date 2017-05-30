Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- KitKat is a 2-year-old bunny who had a benign tumor on back of her neck that vets removed. Thankfully, if wasn't cancerous.

Some fur needs to still grow back there but it is healing, so you want to keep her separate for a week from any other pet.

She is a small girl, weighing a little over a pound.

Will need at least a large cage, but ideally a pen, because she likes a lot of space!

For more information on KitKat, or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.