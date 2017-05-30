× Police identify victim killed in I-84 crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN — State police have released additional details regarding the fatal crash Tuesday morning.

State police said Gerard Mauskapf, 64, of New York, was on I-84 eastbound at the exit 11 ramp, when he pulled over to the right shoulder on a curve. Police said Mauskapf was out of his car when Alan Vitti, 18, of Sandy Hook, was approaching Mauskapf’s location and was struck.

Police said Mauskapf was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. Vitti didn’t suffer any injuries. Police said this incident is still under investigation.