Police: Man stabs roommate 3 times following dispute

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed his roommate Saturday.

Around 2:25 p.m., Hartford police said the victim got into a heated argument with his roommate and was stabbed the three times with a steak knife by Karl Walford, 76. Police said they found the victim alert and conscious in front of his residence at 67 Blue Hills Avenue.

“The victim was uncooperative at first, but cooperated with officers and detectives at St. Francis Hospital. Officers returned to the residence and placed the suspect in custody without incident,” said police.

Officers said the knife was recovered and a witness was located and interviewed. Walford is charged with first degree assault and disorderly conduct.