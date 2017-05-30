× Report: Aetna close to announcing move to New York

HARTFORD — Aetna, one of the capital cities largest employers, is close to announcing a move to New York according to a local political observer.

The move was reported in the blog of Kevin Rennie, a South Windsor lawyer and opinion columnist for the Hartford Courant. “The move from Hartford will initially involve several hundred top corporate jobs moving to a new home base in Manhattan,” Rennie wrote. Rennie is a former Republican state legislator.

Aetna has been headquartered in Hartford for more than 150 years.

According to the Courant, the news took state leaders by surprise and Governor Dan Malloy declined comment. The Courant said the company had no comment on the report.