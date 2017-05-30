Shelton police looking for suspect in bank robbery

SHELTON — Police are investigating a robbery at the Peoples Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Peoples Bank inside Stop and Shop located at 898 Bridgeport Ave in Shelton at 12:30 p.m. Investigators said a white man with a scruffy beard and dirty blond hair approached a teller. They said the man showed a dark semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from both tellers on duty. When the tellers gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the bank on foot avoiding the surveillance cameras outside the building

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police department at 203-924-1544.