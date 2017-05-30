State police arrest Vernon dirt bike burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD -- State police said both of the dirt bikes stolen in Vernon have been recovered and one person arrested Friday for having one of the stolen bikes.

He was arrested after a traffic stop, according to police. The second bike was found by good Samaritans.

Jacian Dunnack, 18, of Willimantic, was charged with third-degree larceny and held on $5,000 bail.

Vernon police continue to investigate the theft of the bikes. There has been an uptick of dirt bike thefts across Connecticut.

Tayler Kaplan whose family owns the Kaplan Cycles and the New England Motorcycle Museum located at 200 West Main Street in Vernon, said the two motorcycles were taken last week.

41.788489 -72.229291