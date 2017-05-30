× State police issue more than 2,000 tickets over holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police issued more than 2,000 tickets for traffic violations during the Memorial Day weekend.

State troopers increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints in an effort to reduce accidents over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, state police have issued more than 600 tickets for speeding and 600 tickets for not wearing a seat belt. Police say 26 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Other violations include unsafe lane changed, following too closely and texting while driving.

There have been two accidents that included fatalities over the weekend. The sweep ended Monday evening.

During Memorial Day weekend last year, troopers arrested 51 drunken drivers and handed out almost 1,300 tickets for speeding. Troopers also issued 900 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.