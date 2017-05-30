× Suspect in Clinton double stabbing due in court Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN — A West Haven man accused of stabbing two people at a home in Clinton is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday.

Police say Anthony Magaraci, 56, allegedly stabbed two 45-year-old men on River Road in Clinton on Sunday. Both men were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.

According to police, Magaraci allegedly fled the scene with a woman after the stabbing. Police found the pair in Windsor and took both into custody. The woman was not charged with any crime and released.

Magaraci is facing charges of assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned at Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on Tuesday.