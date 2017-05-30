Tracking thunderstorms Wednesday; temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast has an unsettled look to it for much of this week, although we have no real washouts on the way.

Lots of clouds are out there today, but with a hint of sunshine late in the day, temperatures will be a few degrees higher than yesterday. The highs should be in the low to mid 70s, but will be shooting for 65 – an improvement from Monday, but still lagging.

Some scattered showers return overnight, with more rain set for the end of the week. The good news – temps continue to rise, and the weekend, right now, looks dry. Just a quick note: The forecast for this weekend is still a bit uncertain, so take it with a grain of salt.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower. Lows: 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day or night storm. High: 75-80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for a shower/thunderstorm. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance for showers. Highs in the 70s.

