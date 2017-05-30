Video shows thieves stealing dirt bikes from Manchester dealership in third break in since November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Police are investigating after three dirt bikes were stolen from Manchester Honda early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows six masked thieves pull up in a pickup truck and a sedan to the front of the motorcycle showroom at 12:33 a.m. The thieves used bolt cutters to smash a front window, and then cut the bolts tying three dirt bikes to the showroom floor. They threw the bikes in the back of their pickup truck before speeding off. The entire robbery took less than three minutes to complete.

Parts Manager John Adamy said this has been the third break-in at Manchester Honda since November. Three bikes were stolen during the first break-in. None were stolen during the second, when the thieves left after noticing the bikes were chained to the floor.

"It's been happening way too frequently," said Adamy. "There's been a ton of other dealerships that have been having this happen, too."

Adamy said he also knows of customers who have seen their dirt bikes stolen from their homes. He said dirt bikes are an easy target for thieves. "They're quick," said Adamy. "They're light. They're easy to maneuver."

Adamy said the dealership installed security cameras after the second break-in. "Other than having a security guard here every night, it's going to be a little tough to catch them in the act," said Adamy.

The bikes stolen Tuesday morning have a total value of roughly $30,000. "Nobody likes to see their hard work and money get stolen like this," said Adamy.

This is just the latest in a rash of recent bike thefts. Last week, two bikes were stolen in Vernon. A pair of bikes was also stolen back in March in Wolcott.

"Throughout the region, there's been some activity targeting these dirt bikes," said Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis.

Davis believes the Manchester robbery is probably connected to others in the area from the last year or so.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Manchester Police.