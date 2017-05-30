Womens College Lacrosse: Trinity continues its success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Yes the Trinity Bantams have been to six straight final fours, a streak that has boosted their confidence.

Trinity last won the NCAA title in 2012 and has reached the NCAA Finals every year since then including last spring when the Bantams lost, 9-5, against Middlebury College.

Senior, Clare Lyne, said "It was interesting coming into this year not necessarily being in the top ranks and feeling like the league and the rest of the teams didn't think much of us after losing such a big senior class last year."

On Saturday, the Bantams were defeated by Gettysburg, 8-4 in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.