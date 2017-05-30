World record size American flag built with Legos in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of volunteers in Omaha, Nebraska, have set the Guinness World Record for “largest image built with interlocking plastic bricks.”

The project was spearheaded by 2017 Omaha Westside graduate John Lang, who wanted to use his love of Legos and mega bloks to honor his country.

He got the idea to build a 60-foot American flag, and acquired almost 700,000 pieces through donations to do so.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Lang and the group completed their monumental task.

“Thank you to all who support this great effort,” Lang said on his website. “I am truly grateful.”