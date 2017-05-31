× Amidst police investigation, Wolcott teacher resigns

WOLCOTT — A Wolcott teacher has resigned amidst a police investigation involving mishandling of PTO funds.

On Monday, May 29, Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens said Monday his department is investigating allegations involving the mishandling of PTO funds at one of the elementary schools.

Police have not identified the teacher but have confirmed that the teacher has resigned.

On Sunday, Wolcott Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper emailed parents to let them know of an issue: