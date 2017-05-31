Bill allows Veterans to have American flag on their driver’s license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Veterans can now have an American flag on their driver’s license as a sign of their service to the country.

This has been made possible from a bill that passed the House unanimously last week and is now awaiting for Senate approval. Xavier Roman, 28, of Hartford is a veteran; he currently attends Capitol Community College and is making that gradual transition from the military life.

"For me in particular, when people say thank you to me, I say thank you back,” said Roman.

Roman was an Army medic and said small gestures like having the flag on his license will make a big difference.

"Veterans can go to a Home Depot or a Lowe’s and the retail and can be comfortable in providing possibly a 10 percent discount,” said Democrat State Representative Jack Hennessy.

Instead of waiting for their renewal date or paying for a duplicate license, veterans can have it done whenever they would like with the $30 fee waived as well.

"You don’t have that extra dollar to fully pay for something and when you get that military discount, it goes a long way,” added Roman.

Retired Navy veteran and State Representative Mike France said this bill is personal to him.

"Having that symbol of the American flag is something we fought for and served to protect and having that symbol on our driver’s license gives an indication of what we did to serve our country,” said France.

The bill still needs to be acted on in the Senate before the end of regular session on June 7th. It will then be handed over to the Governor Malloy to sign it into law.