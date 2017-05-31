Emaciated dog found in Branford gets adopted

BRANFORD — Hope, the starving dog found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6, has been adopted according to a post on Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the animal shelter took to Facebook to make an announcement that the family who adopted Hope, is the head nurse and her husband.

The family thanked everyone for their support throughout Hope’s recovery.

“My husband and I first and foremost want to express how truly joyous and honored we are to have been chosen as Hope’s forever home. Furthermore we realize that none of this would have been possible without the incredible community effort,” said the family. “Between the thousands of dollars donated, countless hours from Branford Veterinary Hospital and Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center and the entire team at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, we are truly fortunate to have such wonderful people in our community.”

On March 6, the shelter said around 11 a.m. a woman found the dog near the Big Y supermarket in Branford, stumbling along side the road. She picked the dog up and brought it to the shelter.

According to veterinarians, the dog, which they had named Hope, was within 24 to 48 hours of dying. They said she had been starved for two or three months.

