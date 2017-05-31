× Former Westport police chief charged with DUI

WESTPORT — Police said a former Westport police chief has been charged with driving under the influence.

Officers arrested 61-year-old Alfred Fiore after he failed field sobriety tests at the scene of a minor car crash on Compo Road South Friday at around 11 p.m. Police said Fiore refused a breathalyzer test after officers took him to Westport police headquarters. Police said Fiore smelled of alcohol.

Fiore served as the Westport police chief for seven years. He retired in 2011.

Fiore has been charged with operating under the influence. He has since been released on a $250 bond.

He paid his $250 bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance June 5.