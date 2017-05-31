Boys HS Lacrosse: New Milford upsets South Windsor; advances to Class L Quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- The Class L Boys lacrosse tournament got underway as the No. 2 South Windsor Bobcats hosted No. 15 New Milford Green Wave.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Green Wave came storming back, scoring the next eight goals to grab an 8-4 lead with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Bobcats would go on a run of their own and tie the game at nine and take back the lead off a hard-earned goal by Kyle Foley with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

New Milford would tie the game 10 to force sudden death overtime. In overtime, Evan Federowicz sent a pass to Liam Kelly who in one motion slammed the ball into the net, giving the Green Wave the 11-10 victory.

The Green Wave will face the Cheshire Rams on Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m.