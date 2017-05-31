Kitten thrown from moving car in Waterbury is recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHBURY -- Someone saw something and said something. That's why a five week old kitten is alive.

Monday morning, a women driving down Route 69, near Walmart, in Waterbury reported witnessing a kitten being tossed out of a window of a moving vehicle.

"They pulled over immediately because they saw the kitten tumble," said Caroline Abate, a volunteer for the Whitskers Pet Rescue, in Southbury, whose staff is now caring for the male kitten., which was given the name Winslow by a veterinary assistant, who first tended to him.

"He was very lucky," said Dr. Kristen Kenzora, of the Southbury Veterinary Hospital, who examined the cat. "He didn't lose any teeth. But, he did lose part of his lips in the fulcrum area, right here. But he's probably going to acclimate very well."

Winslow also lost part of his nose.

"He is on a very low dose of antibiotics just to make sure that nose doesn't get infected," said Abate.

Despite his bumps and bruises, Winslow has a voracious appetite, Abate says.

"He is eating chicken baby food right now. He's got a full set of baby teeth," she said as Winslow was nipping her.

He's tipping the scales at just under a half pound.

"He's very handsome and he is a real street fighter," Abate said, adoringly. "It really is questionable humanity these days." 03:54:21

She says he may be ready for adoption in a month or so. To apply to be Winslow's forever home, click here.

