Lawmakers, businesses, residents react to Aetna’s possible relocation from Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD—The Hartford based insurance giant Aetna confirmed Wednesday they are negotiating with other states on a deal that would move their headquarters out of Connecticut’s capital city.

The news of the potential move has local business, workers, and city leaders reacting with mixed reviews.

"Earth shattering, I think, to the state and to the city it’s upsetting actually,” said Bob Colangelo Jr., who runs Max Bibo deli in Hartford’s downtown.

Colangelo has run the deli on Trumbull Street for the last 17 years and said business relies heavily on the insurance companies in and around the downtown.

"The Governor, the legislature, I’m not sure what they’re doing up there but they better do something, because if they let Aetna leave they’re telling me that they’re not doing their job up there and it’s really upsetting and it’s making me angry,” Colangelo said.

Aetna has called Hartford home for more than 160 years.

Wednesday, Aetna spokesperson said "We are in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation, with the goal of broadening our access to innovation and the talent that will fill knowledge economy-type positions. We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by early summer.”

"At the end of the day it’s very important to the state of Connecticut that Aetna remain a large corporate presence in the state of Connecticut and we’re going to do everything we can to maintain that relationship,” the state’s House Majority Leader, Matt Ritter, said. He was expected to meet with Aetna leaders shortly after speaking to FOX61.

Ritter emphasized reactions to the possibility of the headquarters moving should only come once a deal becomes definite.

"We meet a lot we have ongoing dialogue we have good relationships, we are working on legislation all the time up here the helps our insurance companies grown and that’s not going to change or that’s not going to stop,” Ritter said.

The Hartford City Council president also said the news of the possible move has left him with several questions.

"We don’t know exactly what this may be, how many jobs may be reduced, if they’re going to reduce their footprint in Hartford, which could result in their tax payment to the city of Hartford,” T.J. Clarke said.

Joe Brennan, president of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association said there are many factors that go into a major company making a decision of this magnitude.

"Certainly in this day in age when you look at trying to attract the best and brightest talent, a lot of that talent wants to be in larger urban centers, larger metropolitan areas,” Brennan said. He added that it’s possible Aetna will make the move in a similar way General Electric did when they moved their headquarters to Boston last year.

"GE had between three and 4,000 people in Connecticut and most of those people are still here they just took their headquarters and their top 200 people to Boston,” Brennan said.

Aetna employs roughly 6,000 people.