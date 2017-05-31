× Man arrested inside Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON- A man staying at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington D.C. has been arrested after weapons, including a rifle, were found inside his car.

43-year-old Bryan Moles, of Pennsylvania, faces several charges including carrying a weapon without a license.

According to police a Glock pistol, a Bushmaster rifle, and ammunition were found in the Mole’s car outside of the hotel around 2 a.m. this morning.

No injuries were reported.