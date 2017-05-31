× Middletown man sentenced in murder of his infant son

MIDDLETOWN — Tony Moreno will be facing 70 years jail time after being sentenced Wednesday.

Moreno who was found guilty of murdering his infant son in February, was sentenced to 60 years for murder as well as 10 years for risk of injury. He will serve the sentences consecutively.

Police said Moreno threw his 7-month-old son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off himself, but survived.

Moreno’s relationship with the boy’s mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden’s killing. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

Moreno testified that he accidentally dropped Aaden while on the bridge and did not intend to harm him.