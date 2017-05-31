× New England’s First 4D Free-Fly Coaster now open at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, is showing of their brand new ride Wednesday morning – the Joker 4D Free Fly coaster.

The new coaster is the first of its kind in New England and will flip riders forward and backward, regardless of which direction the coaster is moving.

The “wing” vehicles seat up to eight, where riders sit with nothing above or below them to the side of the track.

Riders will be brought up 12 stories high and experience two beyond 90 degree “raven” drops, giving the sensation of free-falling while reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles an hour.