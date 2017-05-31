Partly sunny with milder temperatures today; tracking potential storms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those stubborn clouds that have been with us for days now will remain in place this morning. Then clouds, fog and drizzle will break for some afternoon sunshine.

The amount of sun that we get will help determine the strength of thunderstorms in the afternoon. If clouds fail to break, storms will be weaker with lightning and gusty (but not damaging) winds. But if we get some decent sun, storms could be severe. The biggest risk will be damaging winds and large hail. Storms could develop as early as 4 PM in Litchfield County. But for the rest of the state there is a bigger risk of storms after 7 PM through about midnight.

Weak high pressure builds in for Thursday bringing a break from the rain. Then another cold front will bring a round of showers later Friday into early Saturday.

Right now showers will "book-end" the weekend with rain possible early Saturday and then again late Sunday. In between, most of the time looks dry.

Forecast Details:

Today: Early fog/drizzle breaks for some sun. Chance for a shower or two around mid-day, and another possible evening storm (some could be strong). High: Low-mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance late-day shower. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for a late shower/thunderstorm. High: 70s.

Saturday: Chance lingering morning shower, then clearing. High: 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance late-day/evening showers. High: Near 70.

