× Road re-open in West Haven after police arrest suspect

WEST HAVEN — A West Haven re-road is open after incident involving police activity.

The West Haven Mayor’s office said that police shut down the road due to a suspect in possible possession of a gun. The suspect has been captured and the road is re-open.

In am earlier Facebook post, police said, “Saw Mill Road from Railroad Avenue to Elm Street is closed. We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available”.

Eyewitnesses have told FOX61 that the police arrived in the area around 12:45 p.m.

Stay with FOX61 NEWS as the story develops.