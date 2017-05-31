× New Britain police looking to identify suspects in alleged gang rape of 14-year-old girl

NEW BRITAIN — Police are trying to identify several men accused of gang raping a 14-year-old girl in April, according to the New Britain Herald.

A newly released arrest warrant reveals the 14-year-old told police that a man she knew as Wookie, as well as seven of his friends, held her against her will at a recording studio on Clark Street, repeatedly raping her over the course of six days.

Police arrested 20-year-old Miguel Pagan in connection with the case after confirming that he goes by the nickname “Wookie.” He also allegedly had photos of the recording studio and the victim on his cell phone.

Pagan is facing human trafficking, sexual assault and kidnapping charges. He is being held on $1 million bond.

No other arrests have been made.

