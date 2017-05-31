× Police: Man was shot in lower back area while waiting for car repair in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said a Bloomfield man was shot in the lower back area while he was waiting for his car to be repaired Monday.

Around 4:15 p.m., Hartford police responded to 10 Homestead Avenue on reports of an assault with a gun. Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found a victim who was shot in his right buttocks and wrist. Police said the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

“The victim reported he was waiting in the parking lot of the Fast Go Muffler Shop as repairs were performed on his vehicle. While waiting at his location, the victim was approached by a lone male suspect, who walked up behind him and fired two shots at the victim. The suspect then ran north through the rear yard of this location and west onto Irving Street,” police said.

The suspect wanted for the shooting is described as a tall light-skin black male, 17 to 24 years old and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brandon O’Brien of Hartford police 860-757-4089 or on their website.