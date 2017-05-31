UPDATE: 8:46 – Severe thunderstorm warnings no longer in effect for Connecticut.

UPDATE: 8:44 – Severe thunderstorms in effect for southern Litchfield county.

UPDATE 8:11 p.m. — All Tornado Warnings in Connecticut have expired. Severe Thunderstorm warnings remain in Litchfield, Hartford and Tolland Counties

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. — A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Litchfield and Fairfield Counties.

Weak high pressure builds in for Thursday and Friday bringing partly cloudy and pleasant conditions. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon both days.

Right now Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with lots of sun and cooler than average temps near 70 degrees. Rain will develop in the afternoon on Sunday. Next week looks cloudy, cooler and wet for the start of the first week in June! High temperatures will only be in the 60s. You can email your weather photos to Share61@FOX61.com.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some strong through about 1 AM. Low: 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance afternoon/evening showers. High: Near 70.

