Tornado warnings cancelled for Litchfield, Fairfield counties; severe thunderstorms still in effect

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. — A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Litchfield and Fairfield Counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM for Hartford and Litchfield Counties. A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather during that time frame. The biggest threat in any thunderstorms that develop will be damaging winds and hail.

Most of the state will stay dry until after sunset. Storms will begin to fire up around 6-7 PM for Litchfield County then will travel east, reaching Hartford and New Haven by about 8PM. It may take until 11 PM tonight for storms to reach New London. A couple rounds of storms are possible from 6 PM until 1 AM. But the best chance for severe weather will be from 7 – 10 PM.

Weak high pressure builds in for Thursday and Friday bringing partly cloudy and pleasant conditions. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon both days.

Right now Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with lots of sun and cooler than average temps near 70 degrees. Rain will develop in the afternoon on Sunday. Next week looks cloudy, cooler and wet for the start of the first week in June! High temperatures will only be in the 60s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some strong through about 1 AM. Low: 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance afternoon/evening showers. High: Near 70.

